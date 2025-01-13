Thinking....a catch up kind of day

Yesterday we ended up at ARI .... Allan not feeling good so called out of hours GP service. At the end of a very long day we got home. So many complaints about the changes in medical services here but we can honestly say everyone we dealt with was hugely caring, and very thorough with the questions that needed to be asked/resolved.

Three good things

1. Friends took us in to the city and so much less snow than a couple of days ago.

2. waiting wasn't too long and everyone was apologetic.....we were just grateful. Lots of scans and x-rays...all positive.

3. A lovely friend had a bed available for the night if I needed that..... but not required.

We've had a couple of previous medical episodes so fantastic to have caring, professional practitioners, and all the important things are good!!!