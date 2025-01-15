Lunch at Barra....

Barra is so much more than a farm shop, ice cream specialist, wedding venue, family farm, place to meet.......

We love going there for a treat. Today Allan took me to my swimming class as my car is at the garage up north having a new battery installed. Hybrid cars have two batteries and the smaller one. It was good to be back at swimming class after several weeks of holiday and snow!

On the way home we decided to go for lunch, but too many cars at our first thought venue.

Barra is closer to home and we did enjoy every mouthful of lunch. And not much needed at tea time!!!!

Three good things

1. Hardly a pause and I was in the pool!!

2. The loveliest and most encouraging teacher.

3. Delicious food shared with someone special.