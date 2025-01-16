Christmas gift doing well

I remembered during the night that I had this hyacinth bulb in a dark place..... lots of roots formed in the water and the bud looks quite healthy I think.

Three good things

1. Early start by bus to get to Elgin and collect my car.

2. Met a lovely girl who recognised me from her primary school days. She didn't notice but she dropped her purse as she was getting off the bus. The lady behind her noticed afterwards. But I knew where she was going to work and was able to let them know that I had her purse and would drop it off later. She was so grateful 😊

3. So nice to drive my car home....and explored some of the 'features' when I found the radio settings and wing mirrors weren't doing their usual job!! Satisfying to work it out!!!