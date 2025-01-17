Delightful dinner

Slept late.... how did I get up so early for school all these years..

One of my pots cracked recently due to frozen water inside and no drainage!! So we went to the garden centre and Allan chose a beautiful pot for my birthday. And I chose lots of flowers and plants for the garden.

Three good things

1. A remarkable afternoon at the church hall where they hold a music afternoon for people with dementia, and their friends.

2. Delicious meal at our 'local - The Redgarth. We both chose the steak pie special and it was wonderful.

3. Home to watch Monty Don's garden programmer. It is wonderfully inspiring.