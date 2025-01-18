Previous
Birthday flowers early by sarah19
Birthday flowers early

My birthday is on Sunday but we chose some lovely food and these gorgeous flowers in M&S when shopping yesterday. They are opening beautifully. And love cards arrived. Friends called by and brought gorgeous white chrysanthemums, and I spent the afternoon in the garden, planting new delights we bought yesterday. And transplanting some others. I hope this point in January is not going to spoil them, but it's been rather mild so.....
Three good things
1. Susannah moved into her new apartment today. She's had keys for a week but today was removal day. Love that she's so happy with it all.
2. Three friends helped set everything up, screwdriver stuff etc and just finding the right place for things.
3. Delicious cauliflower cheese for tea and a big kitchen clean after. Think I will sleep well tonight!!!
Sarah Bremner

Casablanca ace
Beautiful. Happy birthday for tomorrow 🎉
January 18th, 2025  
