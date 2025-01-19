Opening beautifully

Lovely birthday flowers from a friend and in 24 hours they are singing....the first daffodil gift is always rather special.

Three good things.

1. A rather lovely day..... gentle start, met lovely friends at church, cards, gifts and messages from family and friends.

2. Some bubbly with special cheese and biscuits, and cake when friends called by. M&S lemon and blueberry cake I do recommend 😊

3. Don't have to get up for school in the morning.... the last few years I was doing supply teaching 🤔 happily no more.