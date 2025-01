Lightnot view

Lovely afternoon at my friend Sheila's house, a monthly gathering to sew or knit and chat of course. The view is amazing at any time of year and only one house beside them so very peaceful.

Three good things.

1. Lots of cards and more flowers....

2. Stretching days

3. Charlie's stories...her husband is amazing at telling the history of the area..... knows all the connections and who's who. I could listen to him for hours.