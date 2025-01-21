Previous
More birthday flowers from Evie and family

These arrived on Monday
I can never say that i have too many.....and today I have received yet another box of flowers .....the ones that come by post. I'm always amazed at how cool they are kept and then the fun of watching them open as days go by.
Three good things
1. A coffee gathering with some of the girls from the Aberdeen church we often go to.
2. Lovely lunch in a little café out of town. Delicious carrot and coriander soup with a chicken sandwich.... just what I needed.
3. A delightful knitting workshop.,...part 1 of three. I must explore the range of wool in stock.
Casablanca ace
How lovely to be spoiled 🥰
