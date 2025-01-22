Previous
Restful evening by sarah19
Photo 3504

Restful evening

After a busy day. I had knitting to do before my swimming lesson ( 40 minute drive to the pool) and then home for a quick lunch.
We were at the travel agent this afternoon, all sorted for going to visit Susannah in her new apartment.
Three good things
1. Swimming is definitely getting better though not quite going on my own yet. But I'm enjoying being in the water and each week making progress 😊🏊
2. Flowers all over the house, so many lovely family and friends and I just love the flowers.... Carnations, roses, primrose, hyacinth, and lovely arrangements.
3. Enjoying watching Winter Watch on BBC this week.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact