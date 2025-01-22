Restful evening

After a busy day. I had knitting to do before my swimming lesson ( 40 minute drive to the pool) and then home for a quick lunch.

We were at the travel agent this afternoon, all sorted for going to visit Susannah in her new apartment.

Three good things

1. Swimming is definitely getting better though not quite going on my own yet. But I'm enjoying being in the water and each week making progress 😊🏊

2. Flowers all over the house, so many lovely family and friends and I just love the flowers.... Carnations, roses, primrose, hyacinth, and lovely arrangements.

3. Enjoying watching Winter Watch on BBC this week.