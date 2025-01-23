Previous
Waiting for the train after school by sarah19
Photo 3505

Waiting for the train after school

Cool little lady isn't she!!
Loves to chat and sing and dance.
Three good things
1. Knitting.... working on some mug cosies and curious about how the patterns will work out. .
Casablanca ace
She’s great!
January 24th, 2025  
