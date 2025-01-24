Hedge along the road

Taken a couple of weeks ago on the way to the shops..... just one of those moments photos.

Today has been so very stormy in much of the country. Allan woke at 5 am with the wind and rain. It wasn't so bad when I woke, but all the schools are closed and no trains or buses running and no flights from Aberdeen, which is pretty rare.

We'd arranged for have lunch with friends in Inverurie, five miles away.......and decided to go anyway. So glad we did. Had a lovely time and fabulous food. We dropped them off at their place and Charlie was going to feed his two young Highland cows. They came from the Western Isles so I rather like them.😄

Sarah and Jonathan are having very stormy weather down in the south west of Scotland, and quite a bit of damage with branches falling, and electricity a bit disrupted.

Good to snuggle up in bed early.... that's my escape 😊