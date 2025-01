It's that night of the year

We do sometimes have Haggis at other times of year but on cold January evening it's very pleasant to celebrate the birthday of Robbie Burns...the Scottish poet.

And a wee taste of whisky ( or alternative) goes down quite nicely with it!!!

Three good things

1 A very long sleep in spite of the storm outside.

2. We got off very lightly.....though trees down in some places not far away.

3. Knitting knitting knitting.....I've got a project on the go 😂😂