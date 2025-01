One week on...

Blooming beautifully on the coffee table.

Feeling very cold today.... wrapped up in an old dressing gown and I can feel an early night and hot water bottle

Three good things

1 hot dinner nearly ready.

2. Watching good music 🎶 on TV..... Carole King and James Taylor 🎸 🎹

3. Creating a presentation on our China trip for Kirk ladies group 🤔