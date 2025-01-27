A striking image

The memorial candles placed by some of the survivors of Auschwitz and other similar camps, and some of the dignitaries attending the awesome remembrance event......

It was very powerful television and clearly moving for all present......many tears and awful memories......80 years on. 🥲

Sadly many atrocities are still taking place in our world.

Three good things

1. BBC at its best, excellent commentary and sincerely conveying the feelings of the team with those who they spoke to.

2. Cosy sofa and a warm blanket..... stuffed with a horrid cold.

3. Warm drinks and soup for lunch.