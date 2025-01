Happy Birthday Allan

I was feeling okay and we went out for lunch. Always good to celebrate.

This was my alcohol free cocktail as I was driving today. So pretty, and delicious. Who needs cake!!! 😂

Three good things

1. The sun came out before we had to leave the house and not a long drive.

2. Fabulous food and very quiet corner of the Cave Bar.... historic part of the hotel.

3. Cards and gifts and phone calls and messages... Lots of love 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰