Knitting project fun

So a couple of weeks ago I joined a little group of knitters.....

I've done a lot of knitting in my life, mum taught me 'how to' when I was seven or eight, making things for my doll. And at school in year 4 the girls all knitted scarves, mine was royal blue 💙.

In year 5 we knitted hats, mine was royal blue 💙. And in year 6 we knitted mittens, mine were royal blue 💙. I really can't imagine how the teachers coped with all these knitters!!!!

As time went by I tackled many interesting patterns and most of all I have loved creating baby shawls with beautiful lace patterns and very fine Shetland wool.

But this little project was about knitting only, no purl rows, creating clever coloured patterns and actually cutting with scissors!!!

One more week to go so hopefully the finished item will be ready to share.

Three good things

1. Enjoying driving my car to get to the class in beautiful Aberdeenshire.

2. Cuppa with my lovely friend on the way.

3. Back to Pilates class.... missed two while feeling poorly, but much better!