Photo 3513
Hyacinth blue
Lovely to see that it's beginning to open. I was beginning to wonder.....
Three good things
1. Simply water to keep it alive.
2. Catch up with Kathleen on my way to knitting group.
3. Pilates.....I've missed a few.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5019
photos
46
followers
66
following
963% complete
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
9th February 2025 5:47pm
Casablanca
ace
Love hyacinths. This looks ready to fill your home with fragrance
February 9th, 2025
