Hyacinth blue by sarah19
Photo 3513

Hyacinth blue

Lovely to see that it's beginning to open. I was beginning to wonder.....
Three good things
1. Simply water to keep it alive.
2. Catch up with Kathleen on my way to knitting group.
3. Pilates.....I've missed a few.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Casablanca ace
Love hyacinths. This looks ready to fill your home with fragrance
February 9th, 2025  
