Snow dance by sarah19
Snow dance

Always happy to see them in sunshine.
Just the right time of year. And lots more out there,......
Three good things
1. Long sleep
2. A good stride to the papershop
3. Meeting friends for cuppa.
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
