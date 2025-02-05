Sign up
Photo 3513
Snow dance
Always happy to see them in sunshine.
Just the right time of year. And lots more out there,......
Three good things
1. Long sleep
2. A good stride to the papershop
3. Meeting friends for cuppa.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Sarah Bremner
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
