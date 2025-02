Hellebores in frost

So the gardener has been in the garden at No 3 and has planted some very interesting items. These are treasure and I hope the low temperatures don't spoil them.

Three good things

1. Up quite early and tidied everything up.

2. Heading home with a breakfast stop at The Storehouse on the A9. Mmmmm delicious.

3. No holdups on the way home and always good to get back to base.