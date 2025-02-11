Knitting project.

So today was my last session at Woolly-woolly, the shop in Alford where I've enjoyed some knitting workshop sessions.

The item is actually a mug warmer but my mugs are not quite the right size. However it matches my water bottle and it makes it much more comfortable on my hands when having a drink.

Three good things

1. I learned a lot while doing the activities for the classes.

2. Apparently I have very neat knitting 😄

3. Nice to have a coffee stop at a friend's each week on the way to the workshops.