Knitting project. by sarah19
Knitting project.

So today was my last session at Woolly-woolly, the shop in Alford where I've enjoyed some knitting workshop sessions.
The item is actually a mug warmer but my mugs are not quite the right size. However it matches my water bottle and it makes it much more comfortable on my hands when having a drink.
Three good things
1. I learned a lot while doing the activities for the classes.
2. Apparently I have very neat knitting 😄
3. Nice to have a coffee stop at a friend's each week on the way to the workshops.
Sarah Bremner

