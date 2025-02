Anemones flourishing

Aren't these a gorgeous colour, and they are doing well in spite of the bitter cold and rain / hail. I think there are still lots of buds underneath 😊

Three good things

1. A good drive to church in Aberdeen.

2. Catch up chats with friends from years ago and some we're just getting to know.

3. Delicious roast beef for dinner. .. thanks to Allan.....I fell asleep on the sofa 🤔