Previous
And a month on by sarah19
Photo 3526

And a month on

These gorgeous flowers are still beautiful in the front hall. I guess it's to do with the cool environment but they make me smile every time I come in.
Three good things
1. Bus to town.....it takes almost an hour and a bit rattley in places but with my senior card it's free.
2. Cups of tea with Isobel who I've known since I was 15!
3. A lovely treat atl the gorgeous Rituals fragrance shop. Susannah introduced me to it a few years ago and the spray had finished. Just love wearing it and using ithe shower products.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact