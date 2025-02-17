And a month on

These gorgeous flowers are still beautiful in the front hall. I guess it's to do with the cool environment but they make me smile every time I come in.

Three good things

1. Bus to town.....it takes almost an hour and a bit rattley in places but with my senior card it's free.

2. Cups of tea with Isobel who I've known since I was 15!

3. A lovely treat atl the gorgeous Rituals fragrance shop. Susannah introduced me to it a few years ago and the spray had finished. Just love wearing it and using ithe shower products.