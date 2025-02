A while ago

But lovely to find some photos we had taken about thirty years ago. I think we're still recognisable πŸ˜‚

Three good things

1. Didn't have to get up in a hurry as it was snowing this morning

2. Spilt candle wax on the kitchen floor led to lots of cleaning and tidying up πŸ˜‚

3. Shopping done for Susannah!!!!