Big clogs little feet

I couldn't resist!!! We made a quick change of plan and took the train to Delft, a beautiful city we had visited years ago. I have a similar photo from then!!!

Three good things

1. Lovely sunny day but still chilly.

2. So much to see and some useful gifts for Susannah's kitchen.

3. Indian takeaway at the end of the day.

PS.... just noticed that this was Gouda....a different day!!!!