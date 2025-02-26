On the way home

Allan at Schiphol airport with a bottle of Australian (Melbourne) whisky and a very large Miffy (photo for Evie's benefit!!!)

If only getting to Melbourne was that simple we'd pop over quite often 😂😂

But our week in The Netherlands has been delightful with Susannah in her new apartment.

Three good things

1. Found our way to Schiphol by train and no bother getting sorted for ✈️ home.

2. Reading......a nice little snack and .... lovely to see Aberdeen.

3. Fantastic final stage to our flight, right over our local area, towns, roadways and our house with car in the drive..

Our lovely neighbour Euan picked us up at the airport 😊