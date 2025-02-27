Afternoon shadows on No3

My brother sent this lovely photo of the house we grew up in, with the sunshine filtering through the shadows created by the leafless copper beech tree. It must have been late afternoon as this was quite special.

The tree is going to be cut back quite a bit in the next few weeks as it's reaching over the road and much further in the garden too.

Three good things

1. That window.....it was a real achievement when we were big enough to climb up to sit on the window sill!

2. Lookout point when anyone, old or young, was arriving for a visit.....

3. The books that could be written......