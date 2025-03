Oil platform experience

At the Rotterdam Maritime Museum there was an option to experience some aspects of oil platform life.....so they had a go!

I often get claustrophobic feelings in small spaces so opted out!!!

They did enjoy it and Susannah thought I'd made the right choice for me!!!

Three good things

1. Industrial history is awesome.

2. Amazing historical displays to enjoy.

3. A wonderful Italian restaurant for dinner back at her part of the city.