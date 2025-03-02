Mum's favourite

Purple crocuses open in sunshine. They're so pretty at the patio edge.....

I must remember to plant more for next year.

Three good things

1. New mobility items for a friend. 😊

My lovely friend Doreen had a fall on Wednesday and very painful knee and ankles. But her son sourced a super item with tray and storage box, on wheels so she can safely move from A to B.

2. A beautiful spring morning drive to church and so many friends to chat to.

3. Lots of drinks lemon and ginger, to fight a threatening cold/sore throat.