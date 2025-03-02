Previous
Mum's favourite

Purple crocuses open in sunshine. They're so pretty at the patio edge.....
I must remember to plant more for next year.
1. New mobility items for a friend. 😊
My lovely friend Doreen had a fall on Wednesday and very painful knee and ankles. But her son sourced a super item with tray and storage box, on wheels so she can safely move from A to B.
2. A beautiful spring morning drive to church and so many friends to chat to.
3. Lots of drinks lemon and ginger, to fight a threatening cold/sore throat.
2nd March 2025

Pat Knowles
They look lovely as a bunch there. I seem io think all the crocus I have see this year have been fully open & look quite different to their normal closed option.
March 2nd, 2025  
Dorothy
Beautiful
March 2nd, 2025  
Sarah Bremner
@happypat @illinilass
Thank you for your lovely comments. I think they're dancing in the sunshine... Or perhaps they're connecting to the planets doing special stuff 🤔😄
March 2nd, 2025  
