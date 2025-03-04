A sense of humour goes a long way!

This was in my friend's mail today and she did laugh! There's a lot of truth in it too. Not so easy to laugh it off when older perhaps.

Thankfully she continues to be grateful for what she can manage now, gets herself up in the morning and remarkably independent.

Three good things

1 clogged up tubes are much better....I think it's all the water and herbal tea that makes a difference.

2. After a long wait on the phone I've actually managed to arrange for a conversation with a GP in a couple of days!

3. Delicious dinner.... Allan is finding new recipes and we both enjoy eating them.

