An old favourite

Someone had shared something orange a couple of days ago so I looked this one out. 😊

I loved wearing it at school and had a lovely cardigan which was just right with it.

Three good things

1. Up to date with the laundry again. A few bits to iron but I don't mind that!

2. A lovely chat with granddaughter Evie and her mum.

3. Good progress with D's crutches, Zimmer etc.