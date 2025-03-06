Previous
Ball play by sarah19
Ball play

Watch and learn!! Having a big brother to copy is a lot of fun!
Three good things
1. Lovely coffee catch up with former colleagues.
2. A walk to the library....book sale on and I bought two..... Allan bought eight!
3. Feeling like it is Friday.....🤔
Sarah Bremner

Dorothy ace
Sweet, and it does sound like a great day.
March 6th, 2025  
