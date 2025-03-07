Previous
Homemaker by sarah19
Photo 3544

Homemaker

Love that Susannah is following me in the love of fabrics, colours and textures. The gifts we brought when we visited recently are all in use 😊
Three good things
1 phone chat consultation
2. Shared favourites
3. Happy days
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Sarah Bremner

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. :-)
March 11th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Really lovely that you both have a love of fabrics.
March 11th, 2025  
