Crocus glory

Our lovely friend and neighbour sent this photo of the garden at No 3. The purple crocus was very dominant, and only occasional yellow popped up. Mum loved the amazing colour after bleak winter months.

Three good things

1. Sunny days

2. Feeling less stuffed up.

3. Visits and phone chats with Doreen.....her very close friend passed away peacefully today, but lovely memories of her visits here.