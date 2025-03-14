The concert hall

It was full to capacity at The Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday evening. This is not my photo....but an interesting point of view.

Our seats were near the centre front where we enjoyed the amazing sounds of The Glasgow Gaelic Choir, celebrating the end of an era with their amazing conductor of 42 years.

Three good things

1. Train journey with a hiccup.... broken down train caused lots of issues, but we reached Glasgow in good time.

2. Premier Inn overnight stay, very close to concert hall.

3. So many friends to chat to afterwards