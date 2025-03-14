Previous
The concert hall by sarah19
Photo 3548

The concert hall

It was full to capacity at The Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday evening. This is not my photo....but an interesting point of view.
Our seats were near the centre front where we enjoyed the amazing sounds of The Glasgow Gaelic Choir, celebrating the end of an era with their amazing conductor of 42 years.
Three good things
1. Train journey with a hiccup.... broken down train caused lots of issues, but we reached Glasgow in good time.
2. Premier Inn overnight stay, very close to concert hall.
3. So many friends to chat to afterwards
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
972% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Sounds like such a lovely evening.
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact