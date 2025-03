Mum's Birthday .....treasure

Looking on my phone for a photo of my Mum as it's her birthday today.

So lovely to have so much treasure at my fingertips. This was a summer day up north when quite a few of the family were out for a picnic.

They were such a happy couple and they shared so much with their family and everyone whose lives they touched.

Forever grateful

Three good things

1. A long sleep...,needed after travels and events.

2. Flowers......he went for bread and brought some flowers too 😊

3. gentle Sunday