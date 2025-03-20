Tree at No 3

My brother sent this lovely photo of the newly pollarded tree in our garden up north. He wasn't around to actually see the job being done but had seen the cherry picker parked in the drive on Friday. This is the first time it had been given such a thorough job.... amazing!

It was planted in 1937 to celebrate the coronation of King George V1 .... Mum was a school girl watching the event with a group from her class. She never imagined at the time that she would live in that house . It was 'home' from 1957 for over sixty years! 💛

Three good things

1. Great weather for the workmen.

2. Busy day.... ready for No 2 son and family arriving for the weekend.

3. Good day for washing on the line ... out, in, ironed and away 😊

