Previous
Happy Birthday to you by sarah19
Photo 3555

Happy Birthday to you

No 1 son has a birthday today! Glad we had a lovely long chat online last week.....he has very busy weekdays at school in Beijing so not much chance of a chat today.
This photo was taken on first day of the last visit to Scotland.... it's quite funny to see the food choices when they first arrive home 😄
Doughnuts!!!
Three good things
1. I remember the first days after he was born so vividly....
2. Very happy with Jenn and their boys wherever they have been in the world.
3. Plans in place for a visit home in the summer 🥰🥰🥰🥰
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact