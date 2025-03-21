Happy Birthday to you

No 1 son has a birthday today! Glad we had a lovely long chat online last week.....he has very busy weekdays at school in Beijing so not much chance of a chat today.

This photo was taken on first day of the last visit to Scotland.... it's quite funny to see the food choices when they first arrive home 😄

Doughnuts!!!

Three good things

1. I remember the first days after he was born so vividly....

2. Very happy with Jenn and their boys wherever they have been in the world.

3. Plans in place for a visit home in the summer 🥰🥰🥰🥰