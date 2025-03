Pause by the river....a few days ago

A catch up photo from a few days ago. I'd had to have my pneumonia vaccination and was advised to wait ten minutes before driving. The River Don is close by so I pulled over..... glad I didn't have to walk far in the breeze. Nice to see the daffodils dancing.

Three good things

1. Pleased to find a familiar face on the hospital staff team.

2. Everyone was very friendly and helpful.

3. And lovely to find the family had arrived before I got back. 🥰