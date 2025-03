Pinkness... sweet

Enjoying the roses opening a little each day.

So many flowers everywhere.... I'm wondering what can be done with all the leftover flowers in the shops once Mothering Sunday is past 🤔

Three good things

1. Good morning for gardening.... lots of weeding, a bit of planting and tidying up before the rain came. Glad to have help too!

2. A short drive to get some delicious soup and sandwich lunch.

3. A bit of a search for some family photos....

We found some but still a bit of a project ahead.