Photo 3564
Reading with Dada
She knows it off by heart of course but it's still lovely to see the interaction. And all being well she can read lots of stories to baby brother.
Three good things
1. Lovely long chats and sharing Gaelic stories with Seanair.
2. Early to bed....
3. Lovely to get back to gardening.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
