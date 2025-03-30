Previous
Reading with Dada by sarah19
Reading with Dada

She knows it off by heart of course but it's still lovely to see the interaction. And all being well she can read lots of stories to baby brother.

Three good things
1. Lovely long chats and sharing Gaelic stories with Seanair.
2. Early to bed....
3. Lovely to get back to gardening.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
