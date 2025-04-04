Another speciality coffee

A few miles from home we have a rather unique coffee shop. Beans sourced from special places and Johnny, who has owned and developed the place for over ten years, even roasts the beans himself now.

So it's pretty unique.

This was the coffee I had today and I did enjoy it. We were too late for lunch as we'd been busy in the garden, but there was still a lovely choice of cakes to enjoy with our coffee!

Three good things

1. A better sleep 💤🥰

2. Choices.... which plants to move / split /leave.... feels better.

3. First cut of the grass. We have such a large garden and it's a lot of work at times, but always interesting to see what's growing.