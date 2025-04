Bits and pieces vase

So many buds to keep the daffodils company.

And wall to wall sunshine though the wind here is a little nippy!

Three good things

1. Online church.... very good when running a bit late.

2. A walk at Pitmedden Garden after lunch, full of visitors, and the beginning of amazing display in a few months.

3. Enjoying my tidying efforts in the patio over the last few days.