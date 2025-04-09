Bedside

But ignoring it tonight. I'm feeling my tonsils agitated 😕 so early to bed and lots of fluids.

Three good things

1. Curious about the way lives and people overlap... was at a funeral service today but a joyful one in many respects.

2. Met a lovely American girl at the station. She had a huge backpack and we got chatting 😂 Megan, heading back to USA to see her mum and other family, then plans to head to NZ.

3. Planted some wallflowers I'd bought yesterday. Slightly cooler today so better for getting them in place!