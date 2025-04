Border colour burst

Oh how delightful to see the vibrant colours on the patio edge. The brilliant sunshine and regular watering seems to be what they needed.

Three good things

1. Sitting outdoors with no cardigan/sweater.

2. A long chat with sister Sheila.

3. Card found.... curiously I noticed it as I took shopping from the back seat of the car. We had both 'checked the car'. 🤔🤔

Anyway....new one ordered and life goes on.