Little me

It's been a tidying kind of day.....and even though I was in my gardening gear (not wellies 😂) I didn't actually get into the garden due to 🌧️ etc

But I had a very productive day sorting out bedrooms, and gathering items that needed to be in 'a better place '.....

And then I started on the photos......🤔

Too many and how to sort them.

Three good things

1. Phoned my lovely auntie (Mum's sister) and what a lovely chat.....I'd found quite a few photos of the two of us!

2. Albums, folders, packets..... there's a place for everything so now I can put them in the right place!!!!

3. A lovely catch up with my brothers. None of the sisters joined the chat link tonight but we had a lot of laughter and useful memories to explore. I really didn't know them very well for a long time.... great to catch up.