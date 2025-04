Fragrant jasmine 💛

I can get the scent from upstairs... it's so gentle and lovely though I have to move it when I know my friend Sheila is coming.....too much for her!!!

Three good things

1. A lovely catch up with friend Doreen's family.

2. Laundry...... nearly dry

3. A huge sort of loose photos, some going back sixty years.....I think there's more logic to them now! Will be good to put them away properly and at some point in the future the young ones may make sense of them all!!!!