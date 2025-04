Glasgow Cathedral

A wonderful start of a significant day, being tourists in Allan's home city.

So many places never really explored before, and other 'old favourites' revisited..

Lovely food along the way and many steps counted!

Three good things

1. A beautiful day.....no rain after yesterday's deluge

2. Delicious lunch at Mother India cafe.

3. The Egyptian exhibition at Kelvingrove.... we're so familiar with elements of this after spending time with David and Jenn's three years in Cairo.