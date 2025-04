Spring flowers at the Botanics

What wonderful displays of colour and textures outside and in the glass houses.

Still needed our jackets even though the sun was shining almost all day.

Three good things

1. A very special church service, Easter Sunday communion, meeting new people with connections, and special welcome from the minister.

2. A fascinating time at The Govan Stones, treasures which were largely hidden for hundreds of years.

3. Chilling out, and Handel's Messiah on BBC.