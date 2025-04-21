Previous
Plan B kinda day

Gentle morning, bus to the city. But the bus we hoped for didn't work out.
So we ended up at the amazing Riverside Museum and enjoyed several hours exploring the displays, ancient means of transport and lots more.
This was taken (by Allan using his phone) at the photographer's studio in 'The Old Street '
Rather nice I think.
Three good things
1. Update from Jonathan. (Sarah had to have her appendix removed on Saturday, now on antibiotics.), Lots of care in hospital for a while.
2. Rather damp outdoors but we avoided being soaked.
3. Heading out for food with friends and a concert at 'The Armadillo' afterwards.
