Together again

Allan bought me these lovely earrings many years ago. I wore them last year when we visited friends in Skye. It was a while later that I realised I only had one in my jewellery roll 🤔

About a month ago I received a picture of one of them - Catriona had noticed it caught in the fringe of a rug in the bedroom we had used and she wondered.......

This week we were in Glasgow celebrating her husband's big birthday and she brought the lonely earring with her. So special to have them together again.

I should really write a book called 'Lost things....and finding them!' as I often seem to put treasure in safe places and then......

Three good things

1. Safely home after a lovely week away.

2. Arrived very early at the bus station......and got on the one that left an hour before our scheduled one!

3. So lovely to be home and the garden is full of delightful colour.







